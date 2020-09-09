WTI trims early-Asia losses to regain $37.00, eyes API data

- WTI refrains from declining below $36.50, benefits from risk-reset off-late.
- Abu Dhabi follows Saudi Arabia in cutting oil prices, virus woes, end of the driving season also weigh on the quote.
- US dollar strength keeps the traders in check ahead of private inventory numbers.
WTI tick-up to $36.90 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The black gold recently picked up bids while marking the second pullback from near $36.50 area amid the market’s consolidation of Tuesday’s heavy fall. Even so, fears of a supply glut and the further reduction in energy prices from the key producers exert downside pressure on the quote, currently down 0.70% on a day, as traders await weekly oil stockpiles from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Although stocks in Asia-Pacific still portray the risk-aversion wave, S&P 5020 Futures bounce off one-month low as global markets await fresh clues to extend Tuesday’s pessimistic move that helped the US dollar and dragged commodities including WTI.
While the US-China tussle and fears of a no-deal Brexit offered initial challenges to the market’s risk-tone sentiment the previous day, Tesla’s 17% drop joined fears of further delay in the American stimulus to further spoil the mood. As a result, Wall Street closed in red and the US dollar index (DXY) probed one month high.
Additionally, news that Abu Dhabi followed the lead of Saudi Arabia to cut oil prices offered extra impulse to the energy bears. The update suggests increasing the push of the global oil producers even the coronavirus (COVID-19) weigh on the demand. Furthermore, the end of the driving season in the Western world adds to the WTI’s weakness. It’s worth mentioning that the global rating agency Fitch has already cut its long-term price assumptions whereas Brent contango indicates oversupply fears.
As a result, the traders await details of API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the period ended on September 04. Considering the drastic draw of -6.36M marked during the previous week, any recovery in the data may exert additional downside pressure on the quote.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below the joint of 50 and 200-day SMA near $41.40/45 and downbeat MACD signals raise bars for the bulls’ entry. Even so, a daily closing below the 100-day SMA level of $36.73 becomes necessary for the bears to challenge the late-May high around $34.90
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|36.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|37.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.15
|Daily SMA50
|41.49
|Daily SMA100
|36.44
|Daily SMA200
|41.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.59
|Previous Daily Low
|36.43
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|34.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.