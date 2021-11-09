WTI trading with positive bias in upper-$82.00s as traders await EIA STEO and inventory numbers

- Crude oil markets are trading with a positive bias with WTI in the upper $82.00s.
- Ahead, the EIA’s monthly oil market report and private inventory data are in focus.
- The former could allegedly help the Biden administration decide on a policy response to high energy prices.
It’s been a subdued session thus far for crude oil markets, though by and large the complex has managed to shrug off modest selling pressure in equity markets to trade with a positive bias for most of the session. At present, front-month future contracts for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary or WTI, trade higher by about 75 cents on the session in the upper-$82.00s. Some commodity strategists said that the recent easing of US travel restrictions (fully vaccinated passengers are now free to enter the US without having to quarantine) ought to give jet fuel demand a boost and help global oil demand recover back to pre-pandemic levels above 100M barrels per day.
Since the start of the week, crude prices have stayed within about 75 cents either side of the 21-day moving average, which currently resides at $82.32. The much more subdued trading conditions this week stand in stark contrast to the volatility seen last week. WTI prices dropped from weekly highs just under $85.00 last Monday to under $78.50 by Thursday, before surging back to the mid-$81.00s by the Friday close.
Coming up
Key themes that could trigger a return of volatile trading conditions include the much-anticipated announcement from the Biden administration on what its response to high crude oil and gas prices will be. Some think the administration may choose to release reserves from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, though an energy export ban has also been touted.
Some analysts have suggested that the Biden administration will want to see the latest US Energy Information Agency monthly oil market report (called the Short-term Energy Outlook or STEO) before making any final decisions. The report, due for release at 1700GMT on Tuesday, may thus garner more attention than usual. Various news reports have suggested that a final decision on the Biden administration’s response to high energy costs will be announced before the end of the week. Elsewhere, crude oil traders will be watching out for the release of weekly private API crude oil inventory data at 2130GMT ahead of official US inventory data out at 1530GMT on Wednesday.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|81.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.76
|Daily SMA50
|76.33
|Daily SMA100
|73.32
|Daily SMA200
|68.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.76
|Previous Daily Low
|80.37
|Previous Weekly High
|83.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.61
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
