WTI trades inside Monday’s range despite persistent oil supply risks

- The oil price remained choppy from Tuesday as investors await further development in Middle East tensions.
- Iraq and Yemen military threatened to target the US if it intervened in Middle East conflicts to support Israel.
- Neutral commentary from Fed policymakers has sent the US dollar on the backfoot.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, remain choppy around $85.00 as investors watch for further development in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Other Middle-East countries favor Palestine's attack on Gaza to invade Israel while Western nations continue supporting Israel and promised to provide military aid.
No matter which nation gains the upper hand in the conflict, the oil market is expected to remain tight as the supply chain would be disrupted amid the war situation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is scheduled to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman later on Wednesday. Ahead of the meeting, Russian Nova said that “Russia and Saudi Arabia will discuss oil market situation and oil prices,” TASS news agency reported. He warned that the deepening war situation in Gaza could affect the oil market.
The expectations of an intervention in the Israel-Hamas bellicose by Iran could escalate the risk of a squeeze in the oil supply. If Iran actively supports the Palestine military group, the US could levy sanctions on Iranian oil, which could dampen the oil supply for the entire 2024.
Meanwhile, military troops from Iraq and Yemen have aligned with Iran and have threatened Washington if it intervenes to support Israel, Reuters reported.
The US Dollar remains on the backfoot as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers support keeping interest rates unchanged in November due to rising US Treasury yields.
San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said that the risk of little over-tightening is not expected to outweigh the risk of raising rates too much. She further added, that higher long-term US Treasury yields could substitute the need for further policy-tightening making borrowing expensive, which could lead to lower spending and investment.
Meanwhile, investors await the oil inventory data for the week ending October 6 to be reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) at 20:30 GMT.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|84.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.23
|Daily SMA50
|84.76
|Daily SMA100
|78.89
|Daily SMA200
|77.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.35
|Previous Daily Low
|83.78
|Previous Weekly High
|90.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
