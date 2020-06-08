WTI trades flat for the session despite more OPEC+ news on compliance

By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI moved to flat after finding resistance at USD 40.00 per barrel.
  • The move lower comes despite OPEC+ members promising compliance.

Spot WTI daily chart

WTI seems to have subscribed to the "buy the rumour sell the fact trade" as the market rejected USD 40.00 per barrel today. The latest comments from Iraq states the nation is fully committed to the cuts for the next two months. The market has now fully priced in the OPEC compliance news it seems. 

Looking at the chart, the price has bounce off the psychological zone and now may be headed to support zones. On the daily chart, the next major zone is USD 30.55 per barrel but there is a gap level at USD 36.64 per barrel.

WTI technical analysis

Spot WTI 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows that if the price continues to sell off the orange trendline will need to be taken out. The next support could be the blue horizontal line at the wave high at USD 34.74 per barrel. Below that there is a stronger zone at the red line close to but just above the USD 30 per barrel psychological zone. 

The indicators already look like they are turning over as the MACD histogram has turned red. The Relative Strength Index has moved below the 70 zone and could be headed to the 50 mid-line. The medium-term trend is still firmly higher and these level could be where the buyers step back in.

WTI technical analysis

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 38.35
Today Daily Change -0.79
Today Daily Change % -2.02
Today daily open 39.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 32.83
Daily SMA50 27.07
Daily SMA100 36.31
Daily SMA200 46.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39.81
Previous Daily Low 37.25
Previous Weekly High 39.81
Previous Weekly Low 34.45
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.3 
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.78

 

 

