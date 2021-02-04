WTI to trade at around $55.00 for most of 2021 – TDS

Tight global supply is preventing a meaningful crude correction amid poor demand. WTI prices have again moved toward the daily high above $56 while Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, forecast the black gold at around $55 in the coming months.
Key quotes
“Economic data continues to show the negative impact of the second round of COVID-19 and vaccine program rollouts across the world have left much to be desired, which had many observers downgrading their demand estimates for 2021. But the crude oil market is looking past these developments, as it remains confident that OPEC+ will continue to stay committed to unwinding excess inventories and that US shale production under the Biden Administration regulatory system will have a hard time increasing supply.”
“There is also a risk that OPEC+ discipline and compliance may be peaking in Q1, as the higher price environment incentivizes nations to release the excess capacity into the market down the road. As such, there are risks that crude oil may migrate a few dollars lower over the relative near-term as demand returns into Q2 and OPEC+ responds with new supply.”
“We project WTI to trade at around $55/bbl for most of 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
