On a fundamental basis, which has driven the price of WTI higher, the US is considering letting Venezuelan waivers expire for Chevron and other US companies, which would significantly hasten the deterioration in Venezuelan crude production. There are also rising tensions with Iran as Rouhani considers 'consequences' for the UK's decision to seize an Iranian oil tanker buoy prices.
This has opened the case for the upside, with WTI printing a strong bullish candle, exceeding the prior 60.12 level and breaking higher above the 20, 50 and 200 Experiential Moving Averages that will support on the downside on bearish corrections with the first of which comes in at 57.90 (the 200-day moving average). On the flipside, bears aim for a break to the weekly lows at 56.77. Below there, we have the 52 handle and then the 14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44 are a target.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|60.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.9
|Daily SMA50
|57.95
|Daily SMA100
|59.33
|Daily SMA200
|57.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.44
|Previous Weekly High
|60.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
