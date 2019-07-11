On a fundamental basis, which has driven the price of WTI higher, the US is considering letting Venezuelan waivers expire for Chevron and other US companies, which would significantly hasten the deterioration in Venezuelan crude production. There are also rising tensions with Iran as Rouhani considers 'consequences' for the UK's decision to seize an Iranian oil tanker buoy prices.

This has opened the case for the upside, with WTI printing a strong bullish candle, exceeding the prior 60.12 level and breaking higher above the 20, 50 and 200 Experiential Moving Averages that will support on the downside on bearish corrections with the first of which comes in at 57.90 (the 200-day moving average). On the flipside, bears aim for a break to the weekly lows at 56.77. Below there, we have the 52 handle and then the 14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44 are a target.

WTI Overview Today last price 60.59 Today Daily Change 0.24 Today Daily Change % 0.40 Today daily open 60.35 Trends Daily SMA20 56.9 Daily SMA50 57.95 Daily SMA100 59.33 Daily SMA200 57.39 Levels Previous Daily High 60.59 Previous Daily Low 58.44 Previous Weekly High 60.3 Previous Weekly Low 56.1 Previous Monthly High 59.93 Previous Monthly Low 50.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.77 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 59 Daily Pivot Point S2 57.64 Daily Pivot Point S3 56.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 61.15 Daily Pivot Point R2 61.94 Daily Pivot Point R3 63.3



