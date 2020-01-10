WTI Technical Analysis: Under pressure, hourly chart favors re-test of Thursday's low

WTI is operating on slippery grounds, according to the hourly chart.

A re-test of Thursday's low of $58.69 could be in the offing.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $59.40 per barrel, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.

The hourly chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.

Further, the bounce from Thursday's low of $58.69 seems to have run out of steam, as suggested by the multiple Doji candles created on the hourly chart in the overnight trade.

Hence, a re-test of $58.69 cannot be ruled out.

The bearish case would weaken if prices rise above $60.48, invalidating the lower highs setup on the hourly chart. However, the subsequent move higher could be capped by the descending or bearish 5-day average, currently located at $60.95.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels