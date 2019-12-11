WTI Technical Analysis: Tuesday’s spinning top doubts trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci

- WTI fails to register major upside despite trading beyond 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- The spinning top indicates traders’ indecision.
- Ascending trend line since early October adds to the support.
WTI pulls back to $59.00 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The energy benchmark has been trading above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its September-October declines off-late. Even so, the spinning top candlestick suggests traders’ indecision.
With this, sellers will wait for a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 58.54, to revisit the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $57.70.
During the black gold’s further declines, 50% Fibonacci retracement near $57.10 and an upward sloping trend line since October 03, close to $55.80, will be the key to follow.
Alternatively, buyers will look for an upside break of the monthly high of $59.90 to aim for $61.00 and September month high near $63.15.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|59.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.65
|Daily SMA50
|55.97
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|57.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.61
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.