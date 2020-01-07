WTI Technical Analysis: Struggles between immediate falling trendline, 100-hour EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI looks for direction, amid bearish MACD, after posting heavy losses the previous day.
  • The year 2019 to near $66.60 seems to lure buyers whereas sellers can take aim at $60.00 during further declines.

WTI seesaws near $63.00 amid the initial trading session on Tuesday. The pair struggles between 100-hour EMA and a falling trend line that joins multiple tops marked during its declines on Monday.

While bearish signals from 12-bar MACD indicator favors the black gold’s declines below 100-bar HMA, level of $62.60, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s rise from December 20, at $61.90, can act as follow-on support.

During the energy benchmark’s further weakness beneath $61.90, $60.60 holds the key to price declines towards $60.00.

On the contrary, a sustained break beyond the aforementioned trend line resistance, at $63.20 now, can challenge $64.00 in search of visiting the recent highs around $64.75 for one more time.

It should also be noted that the year 2019 top near $66.60 could lure the Bulls beyond $64.75.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 62.99
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 62.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.71
Daily SMA50 58.44
Daily SMA100 56.92
Daily SMA200 57.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.75
Previous Daily Low 62.68
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 63.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 64.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 65.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

