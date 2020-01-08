- WTI stays positive around more than eight months’ top.
- Monthly trend line restricts near-term upside, sellers need to conquer 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
WTI declines to $63.30, following the intra-day high of $65.67, by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday.
Read: Forex Today: Restrained US response to Iran’s attacks calms market, what next?
In doing so the black gold steps further backward from an ascending trend line since December 30. As a result, sellers will look for additional weakness towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside at $62.58.
However, the energy benchmark’s fall below the key Fibonacci level might not hesitate to recall the 2019-end lows, around $60.65 and $60.00 round-figure.
On the flip side, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $64.50 and the recent high of $65.67 can offer immediate resistance to the quote.
Though, bulls will not target 2019 top surrounding $66.57 unless WTI prices rally beyond the aforementioned resistance line, at $65.95 now.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02%
|Today daily open
|62.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.88
|Daily SMA50
|58.56
|Daily SMA100
|57
|Daily SMA200
|57.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.17
|Previous Daily Low
|62.15
|Previous Weekly High
|64.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.67
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.22
