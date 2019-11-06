WTI technical analysis: Steps back from 200-day SMA, 5-week-old rising trendline

- WTI consolidates gains towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful, key resistances limit the upside.
Following its failure to extend recent recovery beyond key upside barriers, WTI drops to $57.00 during early Wednesday.
Prices now decline towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, near $56.60, a break of which could recall a 100-day SMA level of $56.06.
However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and an ascending support line since October 10, around $54.30, will restrict the black gold’s further declines.
On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $57.45 and rising trend line since October 01 surrounding $57.70 can keep the energy benchmark’s rise in check.
In a case where buyers manager to dominate beyond $57.70, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $58.55 and late-September tops near $59.50 can question additional gains ahead of flashing $60.00 on the chart.
It’s worth pointing out that 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keeps buyers hopeful with bullish signals.
WTI daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|57.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.84
|Daily SMA50
|55.52
|Daily SMA100
|56.04
|Daily SMA200
|57.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.56
|Previous Daily Low
|56.36
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown
EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment
With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,486 at press time, having dropped by 1.74% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25. The metal faced selling pressure on Tuesday.
USD/CNH below 7.00 for the first time since Aug. 5
The CNH is being quoted less than 7 per US dollar for the first time since Aug. 5 and there is scope for further appreciation, as per the USD/CNH technical chart. The pair closed below the 100-day MA on Tuesday.