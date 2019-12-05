WTI Technical Analysis: Sellers keep lurking around $58.70/80

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI pulls back from one week high.
  • An upside break could recall late-September tops.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement seems to be the next on sellers radar.

WTI declines $58.30 while heading into the European open on Thursday. With this, the black gold repeats the pattern of pulling back from $58.70/80 as marked in the previous month.

As a result, sellers can take aim at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November rise, at $57.55, ahead of looking at the month-start top near $56.70.

If prices keep it below $56.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and November 20 low, close to $55.70 and $54.90 respectively, can please the bears.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of $58.80 will need validation from $59.00 while challenging September 19 high around $59.45.

Additionally, $60.00 will be the key to watch beyond $59.45 as it holds the gate to the energy benchmark’s rise to September month top surrounding $63.13.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 58.29
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 58.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.29
Daily SMA50 55.69
Daily SMA100 55.85
Daily SMA200 57.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.72
Previous Daily Low 56.34
Previous Weekly High 58.72
Previous Weekly Low 55.07
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.69

 

 

