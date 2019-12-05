WTI Technical Analysis: Sellers keep lurking around $58.70/80

- WTI pulls back from one week high.
- An upside break could recall late-September tops.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement seems to be the next on sellers radar.
WTI declines $58.30 while heading into the European open on Thursday. With this, the black gold repeats the pattern of pulling back from $58.70/80 as marked in the previous month.
As a result, sellers can take aim at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November rise, at $57.55, ahead of looking at the month-start top near $56.70.
If prices keep it below $56.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and November 20 low, close to $55.70 and $54.90 respectively, can please the bears.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of $58.80 will need validation from $59.00 while challenging September 19 high around $59.45.
Additionally, $60.00 will be the key to watch beyond $59.45 as it holds the gate to the energy benchmark’s rise to September month top surrounding $63.13.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|58.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.29
|Daily SMA50
|55.69
|Daily SMA100
|55.85
|Daily SMA200
|57.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.72
|Previous Daily Low
|56.34
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
