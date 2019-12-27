WTI Technical Analysis: Rising channel favors further upside

  • WTI advances to the fresh high since September 17.
  • A two-week-old rising trend channel favors further upside ahead of the pattern’s resistance.
  • 100-bar SMA, November month highs seem to lure bears on the downside break of the channel.

WTI follows a short-term bullish chart formation while rising to $61.88 during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold ignores the overbought conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).

During the energy benchmark’s sustained rise, the resistance line of the fortnight-old ascending trend channel, at $62.60, can entertain the Bulls ahead of the September month high near $63.13.

Should traders book profits from the multi-month top, the channel’s support near $60.75 becomes the key as a downside break of the same will highlight a 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $59.60.

If at all bears’ fail to bounce off 100-bar SMA, November month top surrounding $58.70 will return to the chart.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 61.9
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 61.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.27
Daily SMA50 57.57
Daily SMA100 56.48
Daily SMA200 57.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.88
Previous Daily Low 61.12
Previous Weekly High 61.47
Previous Weekly Low 59.75
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 61.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.83

 

 

