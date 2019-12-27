WTI Technical Analysis: Rising channel favors further upside

- WTI advances to the fresh high since September 17.
- A two-week-old rising trend channel favors further upside ahead of the pattern’s resistance.
- 100-bar SMA, November month highs seem to lure bears on the downside break of the channel.
WTI follows a short-term bullish chart formation while rising to $61.88 during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold ignores the overbought conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).
During the energy benchmark’s sustained rise, the resistance line of the fortnight-old ascending trend channel, at $62.60, can entertain the Bulls ahead of the September month high near $63.13.
Should traders book profits from the multi-month top, the channel’s support near $60.75 becomes the key as a downside break of the same will highlight a 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $59.60.
If at all bears’ fail to bounce off 100-bar SMA, November month top surrounding $58.70 will return to the chart.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|61.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.27
|Daily SMA50
|57.57
|Daily SMA100
|56.48
|Daily SMA200
|57.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.88
|Previous Daily Low
|61.12
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.83
