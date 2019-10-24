WTI technical analysis: Pulls back from short-term rising channel resistance, 61.8% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI fails to hold strength after flashing monthly high.
  • 200-bar SMA offers immediate support ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement and early-month high.

With a two-week-old rising channel dragging WTI back from monthly tops, the energy benchmark trades around $56.15 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session.

In addition to the black gold’s U-turn from short-term channel’s resistance line, its declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-September to early-October month declines and overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) also favor sellers.

That said, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $55.52 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of $55.30 could act as immediate supports ahead of early-month high around $55.00.

In a case of the quote’s further south-run below $55.00, the channel’s lower-line near $53.50 becomes the key to watch.

On the upside, price rally beyond channel resistance of $56.60 could aim for $57.10 and $57.70 whereas September 19 high near $59.50 will be on bull’s radar afterward.

WTI 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 56.15
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.39%
Today daily open 55.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.93
Daily SMA50 55.37
Daily SMA100 55.77
Daily SMA200 57.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.1
Previous Daily Low 53.66
Previous Weekly High 54.73
Previous Weekly Low 52.52
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.24

 

 

