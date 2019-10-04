WTI technical analysis: Off two-month lows, focus on weekly close

- WTI’s recovery from two-month lows could be short-lived.
- Oil is teasing a contracting triangle breakdown on the weekly chart.
WTI oil is currently trading at $52.58 per barrel, having hit a low of $51.03 on Thursday. That was the lowest level since Aug. 7.
The recovery has taken the shape of a “spinning bottom” candle on the daily chart. That candle has appeared after a notable price drop and could be considered a sign of seller exhaustion.
A bullish reversal would be confirmed if prices close above the spinning bottom’s high of $52.91 on Friday. A bullish close, however, looks unlikely, as the daily chart indicators are biased bearish.
For instance, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a below-50 print. The 5- and 10-day moving averages are trending south and the former support-turned-resistance of $52.87 is still intact.
Weekly close pivotal
A close below the lower edge of the contracting triangle, currently at $52.87, would confirm a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop below key support at $50.49 – trendline connecting June 3 and Aug. 5 lows.
Daily chart
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|52.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.64
|Daily SMA50
|55.8
|Daily SMA100
|56.38
|Daily SMA200
|57.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.1
|Previous Daily Low
|51.19
|Previous Weekly High
|59.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.97
|Previous Monthly High
|63.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|52.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.23
