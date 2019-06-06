WTI technical analysis: Holds around 200 W EMA as well as the 32.8% Fibo

- Price is holding around 200 W EMA as well as the 32.8% Fibo and 11th Feb major swing lows at 51.26.
- The weekly stochastics remain bearish with the reversal of the December commencing rising channel that ended on 22nd May in play.
- We have a weekly doji forming, ( a potential trend reversal candlestick).
- On a continuation of the downside, the next major target is located at 14th Jan 50.41 low ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44.
- The descending wedge patter's support around 49.70/50.00.
- On the flip side, a clear break above the 200 W EMA and a close above the 21-4HR EMA opens prospects for a run above the channel resistance and a run back towards the 29th May lows at 56.91.
Weekly chart:
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.
GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains
The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.
NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report
Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.
Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66
Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.