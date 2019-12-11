WTI Technical Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle above 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI witnesses mild recovery inside the four-day-old symmetrical triangle.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will be on sellers’ radar after 200-HMA.
  • An upside clearance of the triangle needs validation from $60.00.

WTI remains mildly bid around $58.90 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark has been trading sideways since late in the last week while staying above the 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA).

The quote currently aims for the triangle resistance, at $59.45, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up to the monthly top of $59.90.

Though, the black gold’s upside past-$59.90 depends upon how strong it manages to remain beyond $60.00.

Meanwhile, the formation support of $58.13 nears a 200-HMA level of $57.91 to limit immediate price declines.

Should there be a downtick after $57.90, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 06 upside, at $56.90, will lure the Bears.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 58.9
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 59.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.65
Daily SMA50 55.97
Daily SMA100 55.95
Daily SMA200 57.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.59
Previous Daily Low 58.61
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.63

 

 

