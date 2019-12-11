WTI Technical Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle above 200-HMA

- WTI witnesses mild recovery inside the four-day-old symmetrical triangle.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will be on sellers’ radar after 200-HMA.
- An upside clearance of the triangle needs validation from $60.00.
WTI remains mildly bid around $58.90 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark has been trading sideways since late in the last week while staying above the 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA).
The quote currently aims for the triangle resistance, at $59.45, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up to the monthly top of $59.90.
Though, the black gold’s upside past-$59.90 depends upon how strong it manages to remain beyond $60.00.
Meanwhile, the formation support of $58.13 nears a 200-HMA level of $57.91 to limit immediate price declines.
Should there be a downtick after $57.90, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 06 upside, at $56.90, will lure the Bears.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|59.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.65
|Daily SMA50
|55.97
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|57.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.61
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.63
