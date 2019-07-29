WTI technical analysis: Capped by 20-HR MA and cluster of daily MAs

By Ross J Burland
  • WTI struggles at a series of moving averages and resistance.
  • 54.60 comes as a 61.8% Fibo downside target while 60 handle holds upside target.

Technically, the price of oil has been capped by the accumulation of the 20 and 200-day moving average as well as the 20-hour moving avarage in recent trade. On the downside, a break of support located on the rising support line of the channel at 55.80, opens 54.60, (61.8% Fibo.).

Should the northerly trajectory play out again, bulls can look for a test through 57.40 and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages ahead of the 20-week moving average. The 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s will be secondary objectives. 

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.16
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 56.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.61
Daily SMA50 56.82
Daily SMA100 59.42
Daily SMA200 56.7
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.61
Previous Daily Low 55.73
Previous Weekly High 57.66
Previous Weekly Low 55.36
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

