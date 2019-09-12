WTI technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 200-bar SMA

- WTI takes the bid towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bearish MACD highlights the weakness in momentum.
With its yet another bounce off 200-bar simple moving average (SMA), WTI flashes near $56.30 mark during Thursday’s Asian session.
The quote now aims to confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, at $57.00. However, a four-week-old rising trend-line around $58.75 could question further upside.
Contrast to the latest pullback, 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bearish signal and indicates the pair’s break below $55.45 key SMA level.
As a result, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $54.55 could be considered as immediate support ahead of watching over the rising trend-line since August 07, at $53.50.
During the pair’s decline below $53.50, August 08 low surrounding $51.80 will gain sellers’ attention.
WTI 4-Hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.26
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|55.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.59
|Daily SMA50
|56.16
|Daily SMA100
|57.33
|Daily SMA200
|56.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.21
|Previous Daily Low
|55.55
|Previous Weekly High
|57.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.77
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.23
