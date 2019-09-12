WTI technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 200-bar SMA

By Anil Panchal
  • WTI takes the bid towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Bearish MACD highlights the weakness in momentum.

With its yet another bounce off 200-bar simple moving average (SMA), WTI flashes near $56.30 mark during Thursday’s Asian session.

The quote now aims to confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, at $57.00. However, a four-week-old rising trend-line around $58.75 could question further upside.

Contrast to the latest pullback, 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bearish signal and indicates the pair’s break below $55.45 key SMA level.

As a result, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $54.55 could be considered as immediate support ahead of watching over the rising trend-line since August 07, at $53.50.

During the pair’s decline below $53.50, August 08 low surrounding $51.80 will gain sellers’ attention.

WTI 4-Hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 56.26
Today Daily Change 34 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.61%
Today daily open 55.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.59
Daily SMA50 56.16
Daily SMA100 57.33
Daily SMA200 56.43
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.21
Previous Daily Low 55.55
Previous Weekly High 57.63
Previous Weekly Low 52.77
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

