WTI Technical Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around two-week-old rising trendline

WTI portrays the six-day winning streak.

Buyers look towards September month high, sellers await the break of short-term support line for fresh entry.

Overbought RSI conditions favor the Bears’ entry.

Sustained trading beyond the short-term support trend line propels WTI towards flashing $60.90 as a quote by the press time of early Thursday. The energy benchmark recently flashed the fresh high since September.

While September month top, near $63.15, seems to be on the Bulls’ radar, May 20 low near $62.60 can act as an intermediate halt during the black gold’s further rise.

However, overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) raise hopes of a pullback towards adjacent support trend line stretched from December 03, at $60.60 now.

Should prices slip below $60.60, a fresh decline towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly run-up, at $59.70, can be expected.

In a case where energy sellers keep dominating after $59.70, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and November 22 high close to $58.80/75 will be on their watch-list.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish