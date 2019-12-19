WTI Technical Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around two-week-old rising trendline

- WTI portrays the six-day winning streak.
- Buyers look towards September month high, sellers await the break of short-term support line for fresh entry.
- Overbought RSI conditions favor the Bears’ entry.
Sustained trading beyond the short-term support trend line propels WTI towards flashing $60.90 as a quote by the press time of early Thursday. The energy benchmark recently flashed the fresh high since September.
While September month top, near $63.15, seems to be on the Bulls’ radar, May 20 low near $62.60 can act as an intermediate halt during the black gold’s further rise.
However, overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) raise hopes of a pullback towards adjacent support trend line stretched from December 03, at $60.60 now.
Should prices slip below $60.60, a fresh decline towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly run-up, at $59.70, can be expected.
In a case where energy sellers keep dominating after $59.70, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and November 22 high close to $58.80/75 will be on their watch-list.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|60.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.55
|Daily SMA50
|56.83
|Daily SMA100
|56.14
|Daily SMA200
|57.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.18
|Previous Daily Low
|60.32
|Previous Weekly High
|60.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.11
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.12
