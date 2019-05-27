WTI technical analysis: Bulls target channel resistance at 62

- WTI has stalled at that 61.8% Fibo level around 57.30 following a collapse below the 50/200 DMA cross-over coinciding with the 23.6% Fibo, late Dec-late April range, and ascending channel support.
- However, on a continuation of the downside, 54.50 and the 50% retracement of 2019 range come in next ahead of the 200-W MA down at 52.40 and then the 38.2% Fibo and Feb lows at 52.50/51.40 respectively.
- Bulls, on the other hand, look to channel resistance .
- The 17th May low of 62.51 and 26th April's lows at 62.26 will be a focus.
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.