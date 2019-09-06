WTI technical analysis: Bulls eyes run to $56.91

- WTI extending the upside through channel resistance.
- Channel resistance was guarding a run back towards the 29th May lows at 56.91.
- On a continuation of the downside, the next major target is located at 14th Jan 50.41 low ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44.
- Between these levels, we have the descending wedge patter's support around 49.70/50.00.
Daily WTI
Weekly WTI
- We have a weekly and monthly hammer as bulls step in and sellers take profits making for a potential trend reversal.
- WTI's price was unable to hold below the 200 W EMA and was rejected just below the 32.8% Fibo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
