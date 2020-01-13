WTI Technical Analysis: Bounces from 50-day MA support

WTI has bounced up from the 50-day MA amid signs of seller exhaustion.

The corrective bounce could be extended further to the 50-hour average hurdle.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trading at $59.11 per barrel, having found below the 50-day average support at $58.90 earlier today.

The bears have failed to penetrate the key average for the second time in two days.

As a result, the sell-off from Friday's high above $65.67 looks to have run out of steam - more so, as the black gold has created consecutive candles with long tails on the 4-hour chart and the MACD histogram is charting higher lows below the zero line.

A corrective bounce to the 50-hour average at $59.47 and possibly to the hourly chart resistance at $59.77 could be in the offing.

The outlook will remain bearish as long as prices are trading below the descending 10-week average at $61.04.

Daily chart

Trend: Corrective bounce

Technical levels