WTI technical analysis: Bears abstain from entering amid bounce off the key support-line

  • WTI stays firm above 11-month-old resistance-turned-support.
  • 200-day EMA adds support to the downside.

With its sustained trading beyond 11-month-old falling trend-line, WTI takes the bids to $61.80 while heading into the European session on Tuesday.

As a result, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2018 declines, at $63.71, remains on the bulls’ radar while also dreaming to print a fresh yearly low above April tops surrounding $66.60.

Alternatively, July month high near $61.00 may entertain short-term sellers ahead of pushing them to confront the aforementioned resistance-turned-support-line, at $59.00.

However, the black gold’s strength can’t be denied unless it closes below 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of $57.90, which in turn opens the door for fresh declines to $55.60 including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

WTI daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 61.82
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 61.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.9
Daily SMA50 56.15
Daily SMA100 57.13
Daily SMA200 56.5
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.13
Previous Daily Low 58.62
Previous Weekly High 58.66
Previous Weekly Low 53.95
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 65.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.17

 

 

