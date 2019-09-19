WTI technical analysis: Bearish MACD highlights 4H 200MA, 6-week-old support-line

  • WTI shows readiness to fill the week-start gap amid bearish MACD.
  • 4H 200MA, near-term rising trend-line lend additional levels to watch.

Following its declines below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-September run-up, WTI trades near $58.20 during early Thursday.

With the bearish signal from the 21-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) confirming the energy benchmark’s recent weakness, prices seem to fill the week-start gap.

In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $56.80 can act as an intermediate halt prior to fetching the quote to 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA) level of $55.65.

Further, sellers may target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $55.30 and a six-week-old rising trend-line, at $54.10 now, during additional south-run.

On the contrary, $58.70 and $60.00, nearing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, can keep buyers in check ahead of pushing them towards $62.30 and week’s top, also the four-month high, around $63.15.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 58.16
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 58.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.14
Daily SMA50 56.11
Daily SMA100 57.03
Daily SMA200 56.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.25
Previous Daily Low 57.56
Previous Weekly High 58.66
Previous Weekly Low 53.95
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.79

 

 

