WTI technical analysis: Bearish engulfing highlights 50-day EMA, $55.00 to sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI pulls back from 200-day EMA, forms bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart.
  • A downside break below $55 will shift bears’ attention to the multi-day-old rising support line.

Having reversed from 200-day EMA, WTI seesaws around $55.85 during Tuesday’s initial hours of the Asian session.

Looking at the price pattern on the Daily (D1) chart, the quote formed a “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick formation on Monday, which in turn favors the energy benchmark’s further declines.

In doing so, a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of $55.30, followed by an area including month-start top and October 11 high near $55.00, gains short-term seller’s attention.

Should there be a further decline in prices below $55.00, an upward sloping trend line since October 10, at $54.00, will be the key for bears as it holds the gate for mid-month lows surrounding $52.50.

On the contrary, a daily closing beyond a 200-day EMA level of $57.15 will defy the bearish pattern and could trigger fresh run-up towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, close to $58.50.

WTI daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 55.9
Today Daily Change -0.86
Today Daily Change % -1.52%
Today daily open 56.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.93
Daily SMA50 55.44
Daily SMA100 55.83
Daily SMA200 57.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.78
Previous Daily Low 55.64
Previous Weekly High 56.78
Previous Weekly Low 52.89
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

