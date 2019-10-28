WTI technical analysis: Bearish engulfing highlights 50-day EMA, $55.00 to sellers

- WTI pulls back from 200-day EMA, forms bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart.
- A downside break below $55 will shift bears’ attention to the multi-day-old rising support line.
Having reversed from 200-day EMA, WTI seesaws around $55.85 during Tuesday’s initial hours of the Asian session.
Looking at the price pattern on the Daily (D1) chart, the quote formed a “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick formation on Monday, which in turn favors the energy benchmark’s further declines.
In doing so, a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of $55.30, followed by an area including month-start top and October 11 high near $55.00, gains short-term seller’s attention.
Should there be a further decline in prices below $55.00, an upward sloping trend line since October 10, at $54.00, will be the key for bears as it holds the gate for mid-month lows surrounding $52.50.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond a 200-day EMA level of $57.15 will defy the bearish pattern and could trigger fresh run-up towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, close to $58.50.
WTI daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52%
|Today daily open
|56.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.93
|Daily SMA50
|55.44
|Daily SMA100
|55.83
|Daily SMA200
|57.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.78
|Previous Daily Low
|55.64
|Previous Weekly High
|56.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.89
|Previous Monthly High
|63.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|52.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.29
