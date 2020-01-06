WTI has scaled key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement hurdle.

The breakout could attract stronger chart-driven buying.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $64.29 per barrel, having hit a high of $64.41 a few minutes before press time. That was the highest level since the end of April 2019.

The black gold's weekly candle has convincingly breached resistance at $63.71 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the October 2018 high to December 2018 low.

The 61.8% retracement is one of the golden ratios and is widely considered a major technical level.

So, if WTI manages to hold above $63.71, stronger buying pressure may emerge, possibly leading to a test of resistance at $66.58 (April 2019 high).

A failure to hold above $63.71 could yield a corrective pullback to $62.00, as WTI has already rallied more than 15% in the last five weeks.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels