WTI Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci, 10-day EMA restrict immediate declines

- WTI struggles for direction after posting losses on Monday.
- Two-month-old rising trend-channel shows overall price strength.
WTI refrains from extending the previous day’s declines while trading near $59.00 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark stays mostly upbeat inside the near-term ascending trend-channel formation.
50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at $58.54, followed by 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level around $58.15, limit the black gold’s immediate declines.
In a case where the quote slips beneath $58.15, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $56.65 and the channel’s support near $55.70 becomes the key to watch.
Meanwhile, the upper line of the mentioned channel, close to $60.10, can act as immediate resistance holding the key to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $60.45.
However, the price rally beyond $60.45 enables buyers to confront July month top near $61.00 ahead of targeting September month high adjacent to $63.15.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|58.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.54
|Daily SMA50
|55.87
|Daily SMA100
|55.93
|Daily SMA200
|57.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.32
|Previous Daily Low
|58.31
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
