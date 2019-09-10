WTI technical analysis: 50% Fibo. questions run-up to 6-week high

WTI struggles between 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement while taking the bids to the six-week high.

A 5.5-month old falling trend-line could challenge sellers after 200-day EMA.

Despite breaking multi-month-old descending trend-line and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), WTI struggles to extend the north-run as it trades near $58.00 during early Tuesday.

50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at $58.55, can be considered as an immediate upside barrier for the energy benchmark, a break of which could escalate the rise towards $60.00, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of $60.50 and then to July month top close to $61.00.

In a case prices slip below 200-day EMA level of $57.90, the resistance-turned-support at $57.15 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $56.60 could come back on the chart.

Should there be additional weakness past-$56.60, $54.80 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $54.30 should trigger the black gold’s pullback, if not then a rising trend-line since early August near $53.30 will be the key to watch.

WTI daily chart

Trend: sideways