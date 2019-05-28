WTI technical analysis: 100-day SMA offers intermediate halt to $57.30

- Sustained trading beneath 200-day SMA speaks for the commodity’s weakness.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may entertain sellers past-100-day SMA.
Despite taking rest near 100-day SMA, WTI’s further weakness can’t be ruled out unless clearing 200-day SMA. The black gold trades near $58.50 while heading into the European markets’ open on Wednesday.
As a result, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of present year rise, at $57.30 flashes on the sellers’ radar as immediate support on the break of $58.50 comprising 100-day simple moving average (SMA).
Should oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) fail to disappoint bears around $57.30, $55.70 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near $54.40 might become their favorites.
Meanwhile, $59.55 and 200-day SMA level of $60.10 seem to limit nearby upside, a break of which can trigger fresh buying towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $60.85 and then to $62.20.
However, a month-old descending trend-line near $63.00 could question bulls past-$62.20, if not then current month high near $63.80 might grab the spotlight.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 60.5
- R2 60.05
- R1 59.6
- PP 59.15
-
- S1 58.7
- S2 58.25
- S3 57.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive despite drop in T-yields, focus on German data
Falling Treasury yields fail to put a bid under the EUR/USD pair. Disappointing German jobs data could prove costly for the Euro. Gains, if any, on the back of strong German data could be short-lived, as the Chinese Yuan is losing ground.
GBP/USD steadies near lows awaiting fresh clues from trade news, UK politics
The GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat at 1.2660 ahead of the London open on Wednesday. The pair slipped to yesterday’s low near 1.2650 during the early Asian trades on the UK Mirror’s news of indicating Brexit uncertainty.
USD/JPY off session lows but not out of the woods yet
The pair has recovered from lows amid 10-year Treasury yield hitting a fresh 20-month low of 2.24% and signs of risk-off in the equity markets. Despite the recovery, the pair is not out of the woods yet as suggested by the bear flag seen in the hourly line chart.
Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play
With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.