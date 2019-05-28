WTI technical analysis: 100-day SMA offers intermediate halt to $57.30

Sustained trading beneath 200-day SMA speaks for the commodity’s weakness.

38.2% Fibonacci retracement may entertain sellers past-100-day SMA.

Despite taking rest near 100-day SMA, WTI’s further weakness can’t be ruled out unless clearing 200-day SMA. The black gold trades near $58.50 while heading into the European markets’ open on Wednesday.

As a result, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of present year rise, at $57.30 flashes on the sellers’ radar as immediate support on the break of $58.50 comprising 100-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) fail to disappoint bears around $57.30, $55.70 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near $54.40 might become their favorites.

Meanwhile, $59.55 and 200-day SMA level of $60.10 seem to limit nearby upside, a break of which can trigger fresh buying towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $60.85 and then to $62.20.

However, a month-old descending trend-line near $63.00 could question bulls past-$62.20, if not then current month high near $63.80 might grab the spotlight.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bearish