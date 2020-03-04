WTI takes clues from Asian equities, geopolitics to probe $48.00

- WTI fails to respect the previous day’s bearish Doji.
- The energy benchmark pays a little heed to API data, shrugs off coronavirus fears for the time being.
- Iran escalates its nuclear arsenal, Aussie GDP came in positive while Asian governments announce measures to ward off COVID-19 economic impacts.
WTI rises to $47.90, up 1.19%, by the press time of early Wednesday. The black gold recently benefited from risk reset in Asia after policymakers extend drives to counter the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Also supporting the oil prices was news Iran whereas weekly API data failed to grab major attention.
As per the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), for the week ended on February 28, private oil stockpiles increased 1.69 million barrels versus the previous rise of 1.3 million barrels.
Even so, the oil traders paid a little heed to the inventory data as South Korea and Hong Kong registered moves to tame COVID-19 while the World Bank Group also announced immediate support package to counter the deadly virus.
Also supporting the energy benchmark could be the early-day news from the Financial Times that relied on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to suggest increasing threats of Iran’s nuclear activity.
That said, Japan’s NIKKEI register 0.44% gains to 21,180 while stocks in China and South Korea are also positive. However, the US 10-year treasury yields remain under pressure around the record low of 0.906 while taking rounds to 0.973% by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that speculations are on the rise that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting, scheduled for March 05/06, is less likely to deliver any increase in production cuts.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the official inventory release for the week ended on February 28, to be released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on 15:30 GMT. The forecast suggests the stockpiles to rise by 3.333 million barrels versus 0.452 million barrels prior.
Technical Analysis
With the bearish Doji on Tuesday’s daily chart, buyers will wait for the sustained move beyond $48.75 to aim for 21-day SMA near $50.40. Until then, the fears of the return of $46.00 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08%
|Today daily open
|47.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50.55
|Daily SMA50
|54.93
|Daily SMA100
|56.01
|Daily SMA200
|55.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.74
|Previous Daily Low
|46.57
|Previous Weekly High
|53.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.95
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains, falls back below 0.66 on awful China Caixin Services PMI
The bid tone around the Australian dollar weakened following a sharp drop in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI data, pushing AUD/USD back below the 0.6600 level. The spot rallied to 0.6615 highs after Australia's Q4 GDP bettered estimates by a notable margin.
USD/JPY: Rejected at 107.50 after bounce from 5-month lows, focus on equities
USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
US two-year yield drops to lowest since July 2016
The yield on the US two-year Treasury note fell to a 3.5-year low on Tuesday as the Fed delivered an emergency rate cut to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in the US and other parts of the world.
Gold: Bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19
Gold prices remain 0.52% up to $1,644.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal surged the previous day as the US Federal Reserve followed the RBA in announcing rate cuts.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.