WTI surges to two-month highs in mid-$82.00s as dollar dives post-CPI, US oil inventories post eighth successive draw

- WTI has surged into the mid-$82.00s and is trading at more than two-month highs as the dollar falls post-CPI.
- Oil prices saw a positive reaction to the latest weekly US EIA inventory report which showed an eighth successive draw.
Oil prices hit more than two-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed as the US dollar weakened in wake of a broadly in line with expectations US inflation report. Front-month WTI futures recently hit the $82.50 mark, their highest level since 10 November and well above their levels prior to the initial news of the Omicron Covid-19 variant (in the $78.00 area). WTI has bounced more than $4.50 since its earlier weekly lows under $78.00 a rally of roughly 6.0%, with prices up a further $1.20 or 1.5% on Wednesday as the dollar crumbles. Oil bulls will now surely be eyeing a test of 2021 highs in the $85.00s area.
Despite showing inflationary pressures hitting their highest in the US since 1982 with the headline Consumer Price Index up 7.0% YoY in December, traders have taken the data, which was broadly in line with expectations, as a green light to take profit on dollar long positions. The DXY now trades down nearly 0.5% on the day having cratered from above 95.50 towards the 95.00 level. A weaker dollar makes USD-denominated crude oil cheaper for purchase by international buyers, hence boosting its demand.
The weakening of the US dollar has been one of the primary drivers of higher oil prices this week, with the DXY now down more than a percent from earlier weekly highs, though crude oil-specific factors are also being cited. Market participants remain bullish on the demand outlook for 2022 with the economic impact of Omicron seen as likely to be short-lived, which spurred the US EIA to upgrade its oil demand outlook for the year. The agency said on Tuesday that it now sees US demand rising 840K barrels per day (BDP) in 2022 versus its forecast last month of demand rising 700K.
Meanwhile, OPEC+ output remains a supportive theme, with smaller producers (Libya and Nigeria) still struggling to keep up with recent output quota increases and talks between Western powers and Iran on a return to the JCPOA not making any progress. That suggests no return of large amounts of Iranian crude oil exports to global markets anytime soon. Some a fretting about the risks to demand in China/Asia as China maintains its zero Covid-19 stance even in the face of the much more transmissible Omicron variant, but lockdowns there, for now, remain localised.
Finally, WTI saw a modest boost from the recently released weekly US EIA crude oil inventory report. The report showed a draw in crude oil stocks of roughly 4.5M barrels, much larger than the expected 1.9M barrels, despite Tuesday’s private inventory report pointing to a smaller than expected draw of roughly 1M barrels. However, Distillate stocks rose by roughly 2.5M barrels, more than the 1.75M barrels expected, and gasoline stocks saw a massive near 8M barrel rise, well above expectations for a 2.4M build. Nonetheless, the bullish headline number stole the focus, with headline crude oil stocks having now drawn for eight successive weeks.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|80.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.98
|Daily SMA50
|74.86
|Daily SMA100
|75.13
|Daily SMA200
|71.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.04
|Previous Daily Low
|77.89
|Previous Weekly High
|79.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.12
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.