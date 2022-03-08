WTI surges back towards Monday’s multi-year highs with Biden expected to announce Russia energy import ban

- Oil has rocketed higher in recent trade in anticipation that Biden will announce a complete ban on Russian energy imports.
- WTI at one point surged as high as $126.00 again but has since backed off to the mid-$124.00s.
Crude oil prices have rocketed higher in recent trade in anticipation that US President Joe Biden will announce a complete ban on Russian energy imports (oil, liquid natural gas and coal) in an upcoming speech at 1545GMT. Front-month WTI futures rallied from the $122.00 area as recently as 1300GMT to as high as $126.00 by 1340GMT. Since then, prices have backed off a little. At current levels in the mid-$124.00s, WTI is trading with on-the-day gains of about $4.50 and is eyeing a test of resistance in the form of Monday’s $127.50 highs (WTI’s highest levels since 2008 at the time).
The most recent spurt higher takes WTI’s gains since the start of the month to just shy of $30, putting America’s main crude oil benchmark on course for its best percentage MoM gain since May 2020 and for its largest USD gain ever. Some traders have warned that Biden’s announcement of a Russia oil ban may be greeted with a “sell the fact” reaction – i.e. profit-taking that could see some of the recent intra-day gains unwound.
But broadly speaking, fundamentals remain very much bullish for crude oil markets. In 2021, the US imported an average of 700K barrels per day from Russia, so the country will somehow need to make up the shortfall. Meanwhile, though Europe is currently divided over whether to follow suit with a Russian energy import ban, a move by the Americans to go ahead with a ban without them piles pressure onto reluctant nations like Germany and Italy.
Goldman Sachs recently upped its forecast for Brent crude in 2022 to $135/barrel (from $98 previously) and in 2023 to $115/barrel (from $105 previously). The bank explained that the world economy could face one of the “largest energy supply shocks ever” given Russia's key role as a producer and global exporter. With US/Iran negotiations have reportedly recently run into a snag amid new demands from Russia, one source of much-hoped-for crude oil supply appears less likely to be coming back any time soon.
The US is currently trying to schmooze an old foe in the form of the ruling Venezuelan regime in an attempt to find new sources of oil supply, and talks with Nicolas Maduro's government were reportedly amicable and useful on Tuesday. But any large ramping up of Venezuelan output will take some time. As supply concerns rage, concerns about dwindling oil reserves will also be in focus. In that context, the weekly update from API as to the state of private US inventories will be eyed at 2130GMT.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.08
|Today Daily Change
|5.43
|Today Daily Change %
|4.62
|Today daily open
|117.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.9
|Daily SMA50
|87.98
|Daily SMA100
|82.04
|Daily SMA200
|76.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.05
|Previous Daily Low
|113.13
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground near 1.0900 in choppy day
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0900 on Tuesday as investors wait for US President Biden to announce new measures against Russia. The data from the euro area showed that the economy expanded by 0.3% in the fourth quarter as expected and Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest gains after the opening bell.
Gold extends rally to highest level since August 2008 above $2,030
Gold fell toward $2,000 in the early European morning on Tuesday but regained its traction. When American investors entered the market, XAU/USD stretched higher and touched its strongest level since August 2018 above $2,030 despite rising US T-bond yields.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.3100
GBP/USD staged a rebound toward mid-1.3100s during the European trading hours but reversed its direction heading into the American session. Despite the cautious market mood, the pair stays relatively resilient near 1.3100 as investors wait for the US and the UK to announce decisions on Russian oil imports.
ADA collapse to $0.35 likely
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.