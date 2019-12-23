WTI supported at $ 60 amid US-China trade optimism, light trading

- Oil manages to hold the 60 handle amid revived hopes of trade deal.
- Increase in US rigs count weighs on oil amid thin trading conditions.
- Markets await US Durable Goods data for some pre-Xmas action.
Fresh bids emerged once again just ahead of the 60.00 level, allowing a brief bounce in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) over the last hours, as markets remain hopeful of a US-China phase one trade deal that keeps the appetite for risk assets underpinned.
US President Trump said over the weekend that the phase one trade deal will be signed “very shortly”. Trump’s comments further helped ease the ongoing trade tensions, which is likely to contribute further to an improved global economic as well oil demand growth outlook.
Moreover, a steady decline in the US dollar vs. its main competitors from two-week highs also collaborates with the renewed uptick in the black gold. The greenback corrects Friday’s upbeat US GDP data-led rally, with the USD index now -0.06% near 97.60 region. A weaker buck makes the USD-denominated oil more attractive to foreign buyers.
However, the recent report by the US Baker and Hughes oilfield services company, suggesting an increase in the drilling activity, will continue to cap the upside attempts in the barrel of WTI. The latest data showed that data the US energy companies added the most oil rigs this week since February 2018.
The focus now remains on the US Durable Goods Orders data for fresh dollar trades and its eventual impact on the USD-sensitive oil. Meanwhile, choppy price action cannot be ruled out later today, in light of pre-Xmas holiday thin market conditions.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|60.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.81
|Daily SMA50
|57.09
|Daily SMA100
|56.25
|Daily SMA200
|57.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.27
|Previous Daily Low
|60.1
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD off highs, battles 1.3000 amid thin trades
The GBP/USD pair erases gains and falls back to test the 1.30 handle amid rising Hard Brexit fears and broad-US dollar weakness. Pre-Xmas thin trading likely to keep the price action choppy.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.