- Western Texas Intermediate remains under pressure from a strong US Dollar.
- Expectations that the Fed would tighten further than expected reignited.
- Russia’s cutting oil production and China’s reopening are a tailwind for WTI.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is losing more than 2.50% on Wednesday, as investors remain uneasy on upbeat US economic data that could warrant further tightening by the Federal Reserve. Hence, WTI is trading at $73.97 per barrel, down by 2.86%.
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) will reveal the minutes of their first reunion of 2023. Recent hawkish rhetoric by Fed officials is eyed by traders, who would like to assess how many members of the FOMC were open to considering a 50 bps rate hike.
Given the backdrop, speculations for a higher terminal rate for the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) bolstered the US Dollar (USD), as shown by the US Dollar Index advancing 0.23%, at 104.335. investors should be aware that WTI, denominated in US Dollars, would be more expensive for holders of other currencies, explaining WTI’s fall during the session.
China’s reopening continued to cap WTI losses on Wednesday due to an expected increase in oil demand. According to Morgan Stanley, global oil demand would grow by about 36%, based on China’s removal of Covid-19 restrictions.
Furthermore, Russia’s cutting its oil output by 500K bpd would likely keep oil prices underpinned.
WTI Technical analysis
From a technical perspective, WTI is neutral-to-downward biased, unable to dip below the $70.00 barrier, the YTD low. Momentum indicators remain bearish, namely the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC); hence another leg-down is expected. WTI’s first support would be $74.00. Break below will expose the MTD low at $72.30, followed by the YTD low at $70.10.
In an alternate scenario, if WTI reclaims the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $77.41, that could pave the way for further upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.