WTI stuck in range below $ 59, still eyes 7% weekly gain

- WTI supported by rife Mid-East tensions, but awaits fresh impetus.
- Geopolitical and trade developments to dominate amid US Rigs Count data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its consolidative mode into a third straight day on Friday, as the prices continue to gyrate around 58.60 levels. Despite the side-trend, the black gold remains on track to book over 7% weekly gain.
Upside appears more compelling after Saudi attacks
The barrel of WTI holds onto the overnight gains after Saudi state media reported that Saudi-led coalition launches military operation in Yemen, in response to last Saturday’s Houthi attack on the Kingdom’s oil facilities that knocked-out 5% of the global supplies.
However, the bulls lack follow-through amid receding fears over Saudi supply disruption after Saudi Aramco Executive said that “we are confident of returning to full production by the end of September”. Moreover, cautious risk sentiment also keeps the bulls on the edge, as markets eagerly await clarity on the US-China trade front, with the trade negotiations restarted on Thursday.
Also, markets take it easy after a busy central banks’ heavy week, leaving the rates largely in the familiar ranges below 59.50 levels. All eyes now remain on the Baker Hughes US Rigs Count data and Mid-East developments for the next push higher in oil.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|58.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.31
|Daily SMA50
|56.07
|Daily SMA100
|57
|Daily SMA200
|56.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.45
|Previous Daily Low
|57.99
|Previous Weekly High
|58.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.95
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking for a new direction amid contradicting reports about trade talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, within familiar ranges. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany is mulling green fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has dropped off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit. Earlier, EC President Juncker sent sterling soaring with his optimism.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and added to the previous session post-BoJ losses.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.