WTI stuck in range around $ 60.50 amid quiet trade, ahead of API

- Oil buoyed by OPEC+ supply cuts, likely drop in US Crude Stocks.
- Upside looks capped amid resurgent US dollar demand.
- Focus on API Crude Stocks data amid Xmas Eve light trading.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading little changed around the midpoint of the 60 handle, as Xmas Eve thin markets leave the spot wavering in a familiar trading range.
The upside in the black gold remains capped by the looming US-China trade concerns and resurgence of the US dollar demand across the board. The greenback is making recovery attempts from Monday’s downbeat US Durable Goods Orders data-led drop. A stronger buck makes the USD-denominated oil expensive to the holders in foreign currencies.
Meanwhile, the barrel of WTI continues to find some support from the ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts after Russia’s Energy Minister Novak said Monday that the cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue. Further, expectations of a second weekly decline in the US Crude Stocks also keep the downside cushioned.
Looking ahead, the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly US Crude Stocks data will be closely eyed for some action in the commodity while thin trades could exaggerate the moves, as investors head into the Christmas holiday.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|60.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.95
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|56.31
|Daily SMA200
|57.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.83
|Previous Daily Low
|60.17
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
