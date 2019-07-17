WTI struggles to take on the recovery above $ 58 mark, EIA data eyed

- Bulls remain wary amid cautious sentiment, ahead of EIA crude stocks data.
- US-China trade stand-off and Iranian geopolitical tensions weigh.
WTI (futures on Nymex) stalled its steady recovery from weekly lows and now consolidates just below the 58 handle, as the bulls await the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude stockpiles data for fresh trading impetus.
A pause in the US dollar rally across its main competitors so far this Wednesday somewhat aided the steady recovery in the USD-sensitive oil. However, nervousness ahead of the EIA crude inventories report combined with cautious market sentiment keep the recovery in check.
The barrel of WTI fell to fresh weekly lows of $ 57.08 after the latest data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a smaller-than-expected drop in the crude inventory levels.
According to API data, the US crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 12 to 460 million barrels, when compared with expectations for a drop of 2.7 million, Reuters reports.
Further, a lack of progress on the US-China trade talks as well as the US-Iran geopolitical stand-off weighs down on the sentiment around oil. Attention now turns towards the official crude stocks data from the US government’s EIA, due on the cards at 1430 GMT for the next direction on the prices.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|57.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.21
|Daily SMA50
|57.75
|Daily SMA100
|59.45
|Daily SMA200
|57.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.16
|Previous Daily Low
|57.18
|Previous Weekly High
|60.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.37
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends the recovery above 1.1200
The EUR/USD recovery gains traction above the 1.12 handle, in the wake of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data and a fresh round of US dollar selling across the board. Focus now shifts towards the US housing data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.