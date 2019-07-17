WTI struggles to take on the recovery above $ 58 mark, EIA data eyed

  • Bulls remain wary amid cautious sentiment, ahead of EIA crude stocks data.
  • US-China trade stand-off and Iranian geopolitical tensions weigh.

WTI (futures on Nymex) stalled its steady recovery from weekly lows and now consolidates just below the 58 handle, as the bulls await the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude stockpiles data for fresh trading impetus.

A pause in the US dollar rally across its main competitors so far this Wednesday somewhat aided the steady recovery in the USD-sensitive oil. However, nervousness ahead of the EIA crude inventories report combined with cautious market sentiment keep the recovery in check.

The barrel of WTI fell to fresh weekly lows of $ 57.08 after the latest data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a smaller-than-expected drop in the crude inventory levels.

According to API data, the US crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 12 to 460 million barrels, when compared with expectations for a drop of 2.7 million, Reuters reports.

Further, a lack of progress on the US-China trade talks as well as the US-Iran geopolitical stand-off weighs down on the sentiment around oil. Attention now turns towards the official crude stocks data from the US government’s EIA, due on the cards at 1430 GMT for the next direction on the prices.

 Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.96
Today Daily Change 0.48
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 57.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.21
Daily SMA50 57.75
Daily SMA100 59.45
Daily SMA200 57.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.16
Previous Daily Low 57.18
Previous Weekly High 60.99
Previous Weekly Low 57.37
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

