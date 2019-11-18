WTI struggles to hold above $58 after starting the week on a positive note

- Focus remains on headlines coming from US-China trade talks.
- Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fall to 6.67 million barrels per day in September.
Heightened hopes of the United States and China and signing the phase one of the trade deal to avoid the next tariff hike helped crude oil prices gained traction on Friday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained more than 1.5% to close the week with modest gains at $57.75.
Although the WTI started the week on a positive note and climbed above the $58 mark, it struggled to preserve its momentum and is now staging a technical correction, trading at $57.60 with a daily loss of 0.35%.
EIA data and US-China trade talks to drive oil prices
After the United States' Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, on Friday said that there was a very high probability that they will reach a trade deal with China, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a constructive talk on trade with USTrade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) on Monday reported that Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell to 6.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 6.88 in August but failed to help the WTI turn north.
Later this week, investors will be paying close attention to the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly oil market report, which last week revealed that crude oil production in the US rose to a record high of 12.8 million bpd.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|57.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.23
|Daily SMA50
|55.78
|Daily SMA100
|55.99
|Daily SMA200
|57.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.06
|Previous Daily Low
|56.53
|Previous Weekly High
|58.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.29
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold: Bears likely to aim towards multi-month lows, around $1445 region
Gold added to the previous session's modest losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, erasing all of the gains recorded last week.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.