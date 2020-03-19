WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24

- WTI keeps the rebound intact but faces stiff resistance above 24.00.
- Saudi-Russia price war, broad USD rally and recession fears continue to weigh.
- Coronavirus-related updates driven risk trends and USD dynamics in focus.
Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours, as investors assess the effectiveness of the latest global stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The bulls remain in a wait-and-see mode while remaining hopeful that global coronavirus relief measures would help cushion the economic shock and revive the demand for oil and its products.
However, the black gold doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet, in the face of the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as the former slashed its selling prices and opened up taps after Russia failed to keep up with its commitment on the OPEC+ oil output policy.
Further, the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid increased funding stress triggered by the virus-led global markets crash and the resultant need for liquidity. Therefore, the USD-denominated oil also faces heavy downward pressure from the relentless dollar buying seen in recent times.
Traders continue to pay close attention to the coronavirus-related developments and their impact on the global markets for any near-term trading opportunities in oil while they shrug-off the weekly US crude supply reports released earlier this week.
At the time of writing, WIT trades +13.68% at 23.58, having hit a daily high of 24.45 in early Asia. The barrel of WTI collapsed to the lowest levels seen in 17 years at 20.54 on Wednesday, losing nearly 25% on a daily basis.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|2.35
|Today daily open
|22.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.1
|Daily SMA50
|48.92
|Daily SMA100
|53.78
|Daily SMA200
|54.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.63
|Previous Daily Low
|20.57
|Previous Weekly High
|41.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.7
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|12.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks through 1.0800, heads toward yearly low at 1.0777
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline after flirting with 1.1000 after the ECB announced a new €750 billion QE program to battle the impact of coronavirus and pledged to do more. Risk-off imposes, with equities down and persistent demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.15 as pounding resumes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.15 in wild swings after collapsing on Wednesday to the lowest levels since 1985. The UK is closing schools and London braces for a lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon
The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term.
WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24
Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.
Gold Price Analysis: Bears eyeing $1450 horizontal support, YTD lows
Gold added to the previous day's losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, sliding back closer to YTD lows set on the first day of this week. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break through the $1450 support.