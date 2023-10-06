WTI struggles near one-month low; remains on track to register heavy weekly losses

- WTI Crude Oil prices drift lower for the third successive day and refresh a one-month low on Friday.
- Worries that rising interest rates will hamper economic growth and dent fuel demand exert pressure.
- Expectations that the Oil market will remain tight over the short term do little to lend any support.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil prices edge lower for the third successive day on Friday – also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and hit a fresh one-month low during the early European session. The commodity currently trades just above the $81.00/barrel mark, down over 0.50% for the day, and seems vulnerable to prolonging its recent sharp retracement slide from a 13-month peak touched last Thursday.
Investors remain concerned that economic headwinds stemming from higher interest rates in the United States (US) will dent fuel demand. This has been a key factor behind the recent brutal selloff in Crude Oil prices, which has declined nearly $13, or over 13.5% from the vicinity of the $94.00/barrel mark touched last week. Meanwhile, the negative factor, to a larger extent, overshadows worries about tightening global crude supply and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the crucial US monthly employment details, due later during the early North American session. The popularly known NFP report will influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand. This, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the US Dollar-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices.
Nevertheless, the black liquid remains on track to register heavy weekly losses of over 9% – its sharpest decline since March – and seems poised to depreciate further in the wake of the worsening global economic outlook, particularly in China – the world's largest Oil importer.
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|81.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.74
|Daily SMA50
|84.61
|Daily SMA100
|78.55
|Daily SMA200
|77.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.84
|Previous Daily Low
|81.22
|Previous Weekly High
|93.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.74
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
