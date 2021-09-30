WTI struggles below $75.00 as China fears battle USD pullback

- WTI remains indecisive around, fails to extend the previous day’s rebound.
- China factory activity shrank for the first time in 19 months, Evergrande fears escalate as well.
- US policymakers avoid government shutdown but deadlock over debt ceiling, stimulus prevail.
- China headlines, Fedspeak important for fresh impulse, US data should also be observed.
WTI crude oil remains sidelined around $74.60 as European traders brace for Thursday’s task. In doing so, the energy benchmark struggles for a clear direction amid mixed catalysts.
While the risk-on mood and the easy US dollar joins the hopes of economic recovery to anchor the bullish hopes, fears over China’s economic transition from the pandemic and Evergrande headlines tame the upside momentum. Also, concerns surrounding the Fed tapering and an end to the virus-led emergency aid packages in many countries exert additional downside pressure on the black gold.
Risk appetite improves as the US policymakers manage to avoid the government shutdown with stop-gap funding. Also on the positive side is the news of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine showing 74% efficacy in the large US trial seems to have underpinned the latest hopes of overcoming the Delta covid crisis.
However, the first below-50 print by China’s NBS Manufacturing, for August, joins power cuts and Evergrande headlines to keep a tab on the market sentiment. Also, the final battle over the US infrastructure bill and a multi-billion-dollar debt ceiling extension are still looming and challenge the optimists.
It’s worth noting that the official weekly inventories from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), 4.578M versus -1.652M expected and -3.481M prior, also become the toll on the black gold.
Even so, hopes of economic recovery from the pandemic and supply disruption in the Gulf add to the bullish catalysts for the WTI oil prices.
Looking forward, US policymakers’ struggle in the Senate and news concerning China’s economic moves, as well as Evergrande, will be important to determine immediate oil moves.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking an ascending support line from August 23, near $73.30, WTI remains directed to the north. That said, $75.80 guards immediate upside before the October 2018 peak surrounding $76.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|74.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.17
|Daily SMA50
|69.63
|Daily SMA100
|69.77
|Daily SMA200
|64.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|73.57
|Previous Weekly High
|74.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.35
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?