- Western Texas Intermediate printed a three-month high at $76.65.
- Developing energy crises in the UK and Europe could keep oil prices higher.
- From a technical perspective, WTI upward bias remains unchanged.
WTI fell from a three-month-high around $76.65 during the New York session. At the time of writing is trading at $74.90, losing 0.50% amid downbeat market sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against six rivals, is up 0.40%, sitting at 93.79, weighing on the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) price.
Worldwide energy crunch crisis, boosted oil prices
During the European session, Oil prices rallied above $76.00 in the prospects of an energy crisis in the UK and Europe.
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the army on standby to help deliver supplies to gasoline stations. The Petrol Retailers Association said that some of its members in England have all run out of fuel. British companies said they expect demand to ease in the coming days, as there’s enough fuel at refineries and terminals.
Meanwhile, the UK and Ditch front-month natural gas contract rose 12% in early trade in Europe before trimming some losses. Surging energy prices are going to be discussed by European leaders when they meet for a summit on October 21 -22.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
WTI is trading above the neckline of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. During the day, tested the July 6 high at $76.40; nevertheless, the price retreated. Failure to close above $75.00 could expose the July 30 high at $73.88 as the first support level. A break beneath that level could push WTI towards $73.00, followed by the September 15 high at $72.88.
On the flip side, a daily close above $75.00 could give WTI’s bulls a breather in their attempt to resume the upward bias towards the Inverse head-and-shoulders target of $80.00.
The Relative Strength Index is at 66, slightly down, suggesting that oil prices could consolidate in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. US Consumer Confidence missed with 109.3 points. Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's taper signal.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
Gold bears aiming to retest the year low
Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed the worst performing index of the day -0.81% while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent.