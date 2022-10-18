WTI struggles around two-week low below $83.00 as US prepares to ease oil supply crunch

- WTI stays defensive at fortnight low, picking up bids of late.
- Biden administration prepares a plan to increase oil production, complete emergency sales.
- Bullish API, risk-on mood failed to impress oil buyers amid sluggish session, US-led efforts to ease supply crunch.
- EIA stockpiles, risk catalysts will be important for bears to watch.
WTI crude oil remains depressed around $82.80, despite bouncing off a two-week low, as the US administration brace for an oil supply plan on Wednesday. Also likely to have exerted downside pressure on the black gold could be the sluggish markets and a lack of major data/events.
US President Joe Biden will continue to sell barrels out of the nation's emergency reserves through December and lay out a plan on Wednesday to refill the storage at lower than current prices in a bid to help fill the current supply gap and push oil companies to produce more down the road, a senior administration official said reported Reuters. The news appears the US challenge the OPEC+ group after the oil producers rejected the US-led push to ease supply cuts.
The news also mentioned that the Biden administration agrees to make future oil purchases to refill emergency reserves at prices at or below $67 to $72 a barrel. “Biden will announce 15 million additional barrels for delivery from SPR in December, extending initial timeline and completing 180 million commitment,” adds Reuters.
Elsewhere, the weekly industry stockpile numbers from the American Petroleum Institute mentioned that the US crude oil stockpiles fell in the latest week. “Crude stocks fell by about 1.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 14. Gasoline inventories fell by about 2.2 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 1.1 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity,” mentioned the news.
The risk profile remains rosy as equities cheered the absence of the UK’s market collapse, even if the political plays are fishy in Britain. Also likely to have gained little response is the European Commission’s (EC) proposal to purchase gas in bulk and cap the prices in case of extreme volatility. Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remained sidelined around the 4.0% threshold.
Moving on, the official weekly crude oil stocks change figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected to ease to 1.551M versus 9.88M prior, will decorate the calendar to direct the oil traders. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts and energy headlines from the US and Europe.
Technical analysis
Although the 21-DMA and a fortnight-old resistance line restrict short-term WTI upside around $84.00 and $85.70 in that order, six-week-long horizontal support near $81.50 appears as short-term key support to watch for the oil bears during the quote’s further weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.75
|Today Daily Change
|-1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.31
|Today daily open
|84.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.15
|Daily SMA50
|86.96
|Daily SMA100
|95.43
|Daily SMA200
|97.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.18
|Previous Daily Low
|83.71
|Previous Weekly High
|92.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays the lowest levels in 30 years versus the USD.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich
NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.