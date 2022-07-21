- WTI pares the biggest daily loss in over a week ahead of the key activity data for July.
- Restoration of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline drowned oil prices despite risk-on mood, softer USD.
- Libya’s resumption of oil production, ECB rate hikes and fears of a recession in China favor sellers.
- Key PMIs for the US, Eurozone and the UK will be crucial to watch.
WTI crude oil prices remain sidelined at around $96.00 after posting the biggest daily slump in eight days, as energy traders await fresh clues. The black gold dropped heavily the previous day, despite the risk-on mood, amid fears of more output and less demand.
The resumption of gas flows from Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline was the key catalyst weighing the oil prices. “Flows through Russia's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, partially resumed after being shut for maintenance on July 11. The pipeline had already run on reduced volumes following a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” said Reuters.
On the same line as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) higher-than-expected 0.50% rate hike, as well as the announcement of the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) tool. Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) describe it as a bond purchase program aimed at countering unwarranted disorderly market dynamics that pose a risk to effectively delivering on its price stability mandate.
Elsewhere, the resumption of oil production by Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) and fears of China’s economic slowdown, as signaled by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) the previous day, also weigh on the black gold prices.
It’s worth noting, however, that the softer US dollar and risk-on mood may help the energy benchmark to lick its wounds.
Moving on, the preliminary activity details for July will be important for the oil traders amid fears of an economic slowdown. Also important will be how the major oil producers react to the US-led push to increase the output to tame the prices. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the output as they both led OPEC+ producers in June.
Technical analysis
Despite the U-turn from $100.69, WTI bears need validation from the 200-DMA level of $93.65 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.93
|Today Daily Change
|-3.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.54%
|Today daily open
|99.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.41
|Daily SMA50
|108.25
|Daily SMA100
|106.22
|Daily SMA200
|93.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.3
|Previous Daily Low
|97.77
|Previous Weekly High
|102.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.34
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears are eyeing a correction from lofty US session highs
AUD/USD is flat in the first hour of Asian trade on Friday as it moves in on extremes of a broadening formation on the charts, but fundamentally, the stock markets o Wall Street and a softer US dollar have been a driver as well as a hawkish central bank.
EURUSD price marches towards 1.0300 as ECB-Fed divergence to trim further
EURUSD price is displaying a sheer upside move after picking bids below 1.0200 in the late New York session. The pair displayed wild moves on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) came forward with 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Dogecoin price is inches away from the next bull run, here’s the level to watch
Dogecoin price hovers above two compressing moving averages. DOGE price shows support on the Relative Strength Index after performing a break of structure rally. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $0.049.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!