WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement

- WTI is trading 0.59% higher on Tuesday but dropped from the early session highs.
- Saudi Arabian exports have fallen to their lowest levels in 35 years according to reports.
WTI 1-hour chart
WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus. There was also the story mentioned above (bullets) where Saudi Arabian crude oil exports reached a 35 year low due to the COVID pandemic.
Looking closer at the chart now and the price seemed to stop perfectly at the trendline resistance. It looked like the price was about to break the zone to the upside but it was testing close to the time the Saudi news broke. Now it seems the price has bounced off the level and is currently looking to test the support zone at USD 37.26 per barrel to the downside.
The technical indicators have thrown up some interesting points too. The MACD has a circle around it and this is where the signal lines are currently crossing over and the histogram is turning red. The Relative Strength Index is grappling with the 50 mid-point at the moment too and a break to the downside could confirm more weakness.
On the daily chart yesterday (not in the article), there was a shooting star-like candle which does sometimes indicate that more bearishness is to come but overall the trend is still an uptrend as the market has been making higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe. So in this case watch out for a retracement.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|37.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35.8
|Daily SMA50
|28.8
|Daily SMA100
|35.12
|Daily SMA200
|46.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.52
|Previous Daily Low
|34.64
|Previous Weekly High
|40.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.72
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|36.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.
WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement
WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.