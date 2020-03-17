WTI sticks to daily gains above $28.00 ahead of API

- The barrel of WTI trades with decent gains near the $29.00 mark.
- Saudi Arabia to ramp up exports by around 10M bpd in April-May.
- The API’ weekly report on US crude oil inventories is due next.
Prices of the WTI are trading within an unusual narrow range on Tuesday, with gains capped just above the $30.00 mark per barrel and support emerging a couple of dollars below in the $28.30 region.
WTI stays under pressure on supply, demand concerns
The barrel of the West Texas Intermediate is navigating just above weekly lows in the $28.00 neighbourhood (Monday) amidst unremitting concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 on the oil industry and supply effects from the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war.
On the latter, the Kingdom announced it plans to increase its oil exports by around 10M bpd in April-May, adding extra pressure to the already fragile scenario between the two oil-producers.
On another front, speculators dragged net longs in the commodity to the lowest level since late October 2019 during the week ended on March 10th, as per the latest CFTC Positioning Report.
Later in the NA session, the API will publish its weekly report on US crude oil supplies ahead of the DoE’s report on Wednesday and the weekly oil rig count by Baker Hughes on Friday.
What to look for around WTI
Crude oil prices remain under pressure amidst challenges from the demand side via the large impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy, and particularly on the Chinese economy, which is the second largest oil importer in the world. Negative drivers on the supply side come from the ongoing Russia-Saudi Arabia price war, which is expected to remain unabated in the near-term and aggravated by the tangible possibility that Saudi Arabia could increase its oil production by nearly 12M bpd in the near-term.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 0.29% at $28.64 and faces the next up barrier at $36.28 (high Mar.11) seconded by $40.00 (round level) and then $42.89 (21-day SMA). On the downside, a breach of $27.29 (2020 low Mar.9) would expose $26.61 (monthly low Sep.2003) and finally $25.80 (monthly low Apr.2003).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 amid dollar funding stress
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage amid the coronavirus crisis and as the Fed injects more liquidity. Governments from Spain to the US are working on fiscal stimulus plans.
GBP/USD trades close 1.20 amid massive USD strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.20, after falling to six-month lows, amid USD dollar strength. US retail sales missed expectations. Both the US and the UK are working on stimulus packages.
A crypto dance over the thin red line
The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.
Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.