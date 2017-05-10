WTI steadies near $ 50, eyes on Saudi-Russia ‘epochal’ meeting

WTI steadies near $ 50, eyes on Saudi-Russia ‘epochal’ meetingBy Dhwani Mehta
WTI (US oil futures on NYMEX) consolidates yesterday’s sharp sell-off to ten-day troughs, as markets brace for the key meeting between the Saudi King and Russia President Vladimir Putin, which marks an historic first visit to Russia by a monarch of the Gulf kingdom.
Oil traders refrain from creating fresh position in the black gold as both leaders meet to discuss an extension to the OPEC oil output cut deal reached last November.
Oil extended its sell-off into a third day on Wednesday and struck ten-day lows of $ 49.76, after the EIA report showed that the US crude exports jumped to 1.98 million bpd last week, surpassing the 1.5 million bpd record set the previous week. The rise in crude exports overshadowed a bigger-than expected draw seen in the US crude stockpiles.
Moreover, the sentiment was also hit by the reports that Libya’s biggest oilfield Sharara restarted production on Wednesday morning after a 2-day shutdown. Libyan oil source: Production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield restarted on Wednesday
At the time of writing, WTI trades flat at $ 50.01, while Brent steadies near $ 55.80 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.