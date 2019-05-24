WTI steadies above $58, looks to erase nearly 7% this week

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI remains on track to post largest weekly loss of 2019.
  • Active rig count in the U.S. drops to 797.
  • Heightened tensions in the Middle East limit losses.

Crude oil came under heavy selling pressure in the second half of the day and lost more than 5% on Thursday after losing more than 2.5% on Wednesday. Following the sharp drop to the lowest level since mid-March at $57.32, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate staged a modest recovery on Friday and was last seen trading near $58.30. For the week, the barrel of WTI is down $4.4, or 7.1%. 

With the U.S.-China trade conflict heating up throughout the week, investors continued to price the potential impact of a weaker global economic growth on the oil demand outlook. Additionally, the API's and the EIA's weekly reports both revealed larger-than-expected buildups in crude oil inventories in the U.S. to further weigh on the commodity. The last data of the week from the U.S. showed that the total number of active oil rigs dropped to 797 last week from 802.

"U.S. businesses affected by the increased tariffs will be making decisions regarding purchases, inventories, etc., that are apt to force some downshifts in the U.S. economic growth path that could have implications for U.S. oil demand," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump today announced that they will be sending about 1500 troops to the Middle East after Pentagon said that Iran's revolutionary guards were directly responsible for attacks on tankers off UAE, suggesting that the tension in the area is likely to remain escalated in the near-term, which could continue to limit oil's losses.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.62
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 58.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.19
Daily SMA50 62.29
Daily SMA100 58.43
Daily SMA200 60
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.42
Previous Daily Low 57.36
Previous Weekly High 63.83
Previous Weekly Low 60.79
Previous Monthly High 66.57
Previous Monthly Low 60.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

