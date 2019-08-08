WTI steadies above $52, looks to snap three-day losing streak

- Oil producers voice willingness to balance the oil market.
- Lack of headlines surrounding US-China trade conflict supports oil's recovery.
- China reports a wider-than-expected trade surplus in July.
The selling pressure surrounding crude oil eased a little on Thursday and allowed the barrel of West Texas Intermediate to erase a small portion of this week's losses. After dropping to its lowest level since early January at $50.50, the WTI rose toward the $53 handle but met resistance there. As of writing, the black gold was posting small daily gains at $52.30.
The data from China on Thursday showed that the trade surplus in July came in at $45.06 billion to beat the market expectation of $40 billion and eased concerns over a weak demand outlook. Additionally, the lack of fresh headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict paved the way for crude oil to stage a technical correction.
Major producers commit to keeping oil market in balance
Earlier in the day, an official for Saudi Arabia's oil ministry argued that recent concerns about oil demand growth were overplayed. "Oil market fundamentals are good, especially on the supply side due to the strong commitment of OPEC+ with supply cuts and the lower-than-expected US output growth outlook," the official said.
Similarly, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that the UAE will support actions to balance the oil market and added that they were confident that their OPEC and non-OPEC partners will take similar measures, providing support to crude oil rebound.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|52.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.59
|Daily SMA50
|56.06
|Daily SMA100
|59.16
|Daily SMA200
|56.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.74
|Previous Daily Low
|50.51
|Previous Weekly High
|58.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.64
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|50.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|55.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
